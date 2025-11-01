403
Floods Claim Nearly Thirty Lives in Vietnam
(MENAFN) The devastating deluge wreaking havoc across central Vietnam has claimed 28 lives, left six people unaccounted for, and injured 43 individuals, local media confirmed late Friday.
Over 22,100 homes remain engulfed by floodwaters, with Hue and Da Nang cities bearing the worst impact. The catastrophic flooding and deadly landslides have completely destroyed or washed away 91 residential structures, while an additional 181 buildings have sustained significant damage, according to reports.
A staggering 245,000 households across the affected areas remain plunged into darkness without electrical service. Da Nang has suffered the most severe power disruptions, with over 225,000 homes still cut off from the grid. Landslide debris has blocked or severely impaired traffic flow at 80 separate points along national highway networks.
Authorities warn that floodwaters are expected to continue inundating the region for another one to two days, the report indicated.
