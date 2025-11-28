Al Ain International Hunting And Equestrian Exhibition Celebrates Heritage, Sports, And Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The inaugural Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025 (AAIHEX) continues at ADNEC Al Ain, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region.

The event has attracted wide participation from national entities dedicated to promoting cultural and sporting identity, notably the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the Emirates Falconers Club, Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve, and the Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club.

The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority is participating as the event's heritage partner, offering a rich and immersive experience that highlights the depth of Emirati heritage through various exhibits. These include a traditional fashion corner, where visitors can try on traditional Emirati clothing and capture memorable photos, a virtual tour of the Al Dhafra Festival, and a platform showcasing the renowned Million's Poet programme.

In addition, the Authority's pavilion features cutting-edge innovations such as a digital falconry challenge game and 3D smart screens that take visitors on a visual journey celebrating Emirati heritage symbols. For those seeking a more hands-on experience, there are Arabic coffee workshops, Yowla (traditional Emirati dance) performances, and folk cooking competitions, reflecting the Authority's mission to present heritage in a contemporary and engaging way that resonates with diverse audiences.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Falconers Club is showcasing its flagship initiatives, including the Mohamed bin Zayed School of Falconry and Desert Physiognomy, the International Festival of Falconry, the Arabian Saluki Center, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed International Falconry Library.

Visitors to the pavilion can enjoy interactive experiences such as live falconry demonstrations, opportunities for direct interaction with trained falcons, and an introduction to traditional hunting techniques. The Club also offers a school visit program designed to familiarise younger generations with the art of falconry, alongside its Guardians of Falconry initiative, which emphasises the role of youth in preserving this cultural heritage. Additionally, the pavilion celebrates the Arabian Saluki through live demonstrations and storytelling, highlighting its deep historical ties to falconry.

Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve, established in 2015 and spanning 923 square kilometres, is also playing a key role at the exhibition. The Reserve offers visitors the opportunity to experience traditional rabbit and houbara bustard hunting using camels or classic vehicles, all in compliance with Abu Dhabi's strict hunting regulations. The Reserve's management emphasises its goals of preserving cultural identity, raising environmental awareness, and ensuring the sustainability of local biodiversity. It also aims to establish Abu Dhabi as the leading destination for traditional hunting enthusiasts.

In the realm of mental sports, the Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club, under the auspices of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, is offering a forward-thinking experience. Visitors can engage with AI-powered robots to learn chess and even play live matches against these advanced machines. Hisham Al Taher, Managing Director and CEO of the Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club, said:“We were eager to offer a unique experience that blends mental sports with modern technology. These robots provide a valuable addition to the exhibition, opening new horizons for chess enthusiasts and blending tradition with innovation.”

These diverse and engaging participations underscore that the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is not just a showcase for hunting and equestrian activities but a comprehensive platform that integrates physical and mental sports, cultural heritage, and cutting-edge technologies. This year's event embodies the UAE's vision of preserving its rich heritage while embracing innovation and promoting a wide range of sports and cultural experiences.