In The Presence And Patronage Of The Prime Minister Of Kuwait, GE Vernova's Kuwait Technology Center Marks 10-Year Anniversary



Milestone celebrations were held under the patronage and in the presence of Prime Minister H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

KDIPA, GE Vernova collaboration supports national priorities of advancing technological innovation, fostering knowledge transfer, and enhancing skills development GE Vernova's Kuwait Technology Center has contributed to a robust ecosystem for the power sector through its state-of-the-art Training, Tooling, and Engineering centers

Kuwait City, Kuwait; November, 2025 - The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) and GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) celebrated the milestone 10-year anniversary of GE Vernova's Kuwait Technology Center, under the patronage and in the presence of Prime Minister H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Marking a decade of strategic collaboration between the two entities, the landmark celebrations affirmed Kuwait's national commitment to technological innovation and fostering knowledge transfer to drive forward the ambitious goals of Vision 2035.

Conceived in 2015 as a critical enabler for the energy transition, Kuwait Technology Center is a 6,000 square meter flagship facility with state-of-the-art Training, Tooling, and Engineering centers and is managed and operated by highly skilled Kuwaiti professionals. This first-of-its-kind site outside the United States, demonstrates GE Vernova's long-term commitment to Kuwait, its people, and the wider region, and complements KDIPA's goals of attracting value-added direct investments that accelerate technology transfer and enhance skills development.

Dr. Subaih Abdulaziz Abdul Muhsen Al Mukhaizeem, Kuwait's Minister of Electricity, Water & Renewable Energy (MEW), said:“Kuwait's long-­term development priorities, envisioned under the Kuwait National Development Plan, rely on a deep integration of academia, research, and industry to transform the nation into a diversified, sustainable, and knowledge-driven economy. The 10-year milestone of GE Vernova's Kuwait Technology Center demonstrates the power of strategic collaborations in contributing to national development and accelerating our progress towards Kuwait Vision 2035.”

Having already trained 1,500 engineers from around the world, the facility's Training Center equips Kuwaiti and foreign youth and professionals with specialized skills crucial for the power generation industry, and drives job creation, directly contributing to the 'Human Capital' pillar of Kuwait Vision 2035.

The Engineering Center serves as a hub for progressive technology services, driving innovation specifically tailored for Kuwait's energy landscape. It is the only facility in GE Vernova globally with advanced controls simulation capabilities, allowing for fast and accurate replication of complex turbine control events. It also houses the only gas turbine materials lab in Kuwait, significantly advancing Kuwait's technological capabilities.

The Tooling Center serves regional and global demand, providing equipment required for servicing gas and steam turbines and generators. By localizing essential services, the Tooling Center strengthens sustainable diversification efforts in Kuwait.

Reflecting on the milestone achievement, Joseph Anis, President and CEO of GE Vernova's Gas Power business in Europe, Middle East & Africa, said:“GE Vernova has been honored to support the development of Kuwait's power sector for over 50 years. The 10-year anniversary of the Kuwait Technology Center is a proud moment for GE Vernova and the country. It underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering localized innovation and developing the high-value expertise essential to support Kuwait's energy transition journey. With its capabilities and talented local leadership, the team at the facility is contributing to establish the country as a regional and global hub for advanced energy solutions.”

Beyond its core operations in the power sector, Kuwait Technology Center has integrated into the fabric of Kuwaiti society through comprehensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. These include impactful university partnerships, internships and site-tours for university and school students, as well as other social initiatives to support local communities. Kuwait Technology Center also organizes engineering competitions to stimulate interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and build the capabilities of local youth.