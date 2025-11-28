Discipline And Service Define Scout And Guide Movement: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Nov 28 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said that the Scout and Guide movement embodies values, discipline, self-reliance, service, leadership, and character-building, qualities that India needs in this era of rapid transformation.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed Mizoram's continued support to the movement, noting that the State's schools, communities and government are committed to strengthening youth development and nurturing young citizens who lead with integrity.

The 60th anniversary celebration of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, combined with the 19th National Jamboree, was held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

President Droupadi Murmu attended the closing ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Bharat Scouts and Guides and addressed its 19th National Jamboree.

At the event, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma was conferred the Silver Elephant Award, the highest national distinction of the Bharat Scouts and Guides. The citation recognised his Most Exceptional Service to the Movement.

In his remarks, Lalduhoma said he was“deeply honoured and humbled to receive the Silver Elephant Award, not as a personal achievement but as recognition of the spirit and service of the people of Mizoram, a society known for discipline, community spirit and voluntary service.”

He expressed sincere gratitude to the National Award Committee and extended appreciation to Scout leaders, volunteers and mentors across India for their tireless work in shaping young minds.

Notably, Chief Minister Lalduhoma is the eighth recipient from Mizoram to receive this honour. The first was late Hrangthanga in 2000, and the most recent before the Chief Minister was Lalrosangi in 2017.

On Friday, Lalduhoma became the latest Mizo recipient of this prestigious national award. There are over 6.3 million Scouts and Guides in India, which makes Bharat Scouts and Guides one of the largest Scouts and Guides organisations in the world. More than 2.4 million girls are associated with this organisation.