India's Iyer Discharged From Hospital After Lacerated Spleen

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

New Delhi: India batsman Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from hospital after lacerating his spleen when falling heavily in a one-day clash against Australia, cricket officials said Saturday.

The 30-year-old vice-captain doubled over in pain after pulling off a sensational catch to remove Alex Carey in the third ODI in Sydney last week.

The Indian ODI vice-captain was forced off the field and hospitalised.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Saturday that he is "now stable and recovering well", and that "he has been discharged from the hospital".

"Shreyas will continue to stay in Sydney for follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly," it added.

Iyer is not part of India's T20 squad, which will play five matches in Australia that will serve as a tune-up for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

He has scored 2,917 runs from 73 ODIs at an average of 47.81 since his ODI debut in 2017.