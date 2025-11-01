Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Football Club Qualifies To Final Quarter In AFC Challenge League

2025-11-01 03:02:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Football Club on Friday qualified to the final quarter on behalf of West Asia, beating Bangladesh's team, Bashundhara Kings, 2-0, in the third and last round of Group-B competition of the AFC Challenge League.
The Kuwaiti team lifted the score to seven points, ranking top.
Second came the Lebanese team Al-Ansar after beating the Omani Al-Seeb team, earlier today, with two goals.
Al-Seeb ranked third. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

