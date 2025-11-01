Prabhastamannaah Love Story: Why Filmmakers Shortened It In Baahubali: The Epic

Tamannaah-Prabhas Love Story Deleted!

SS Rajamouli's directorial 'Baahubali: The Epic' has gotten off to a flying start at the box office. The new version of the film is 3 hours and 43 minutes long, with many scenes cut. Compared to its initial release, this re-edited film has earned over ₹10.4 crore on its first day.

Director S.S. Rajamouli's 'Baahubali: The Epic' has been released and is off to a great start at the box office. This film combines the previous two parts of the franchise. However, many parts from both films were removed during editing, including a song by Tamannaah Bhatia and her love story with Prabhas. Why did the makers do this? This question is on everyone's mind. Who better to answer this than Rajamouli himself? He revealed the reason in an interview.

What is the duration of 'Baahubali: The Epic'?

During a promotional interview, Rajamouli, the film's lead actor Prabhas, and the villain spoke about 'Baahubali: The Epic'. He mentioned that many scenes were not included in the new version. He says,“After combining both parts and removing the rolling titles, the total duration of the film would have been 5 hours and 27 minutes. However, the current version is 3 hours and 43 minutes long. Many parts have been removed, including the love story between Avantika (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Shiva (Prabhas), and the songs 'Panchi Bole Hai Kya', 'Kanha So Ja Zara', and 'Manohari'.”

Why did Rajamouli remove so many scenes from the film?

Explaining the reason for removing many parts from the film, Rajamouli said,“Every scene in Baahubali is emotionally and narratively important. But we wanted the new version to be completely focused on the story. The first cut was about 4 hours and 10 minutes long. We arranged special screenings for both audiences who had seen the film and those who hadn't. Based on the feedback, we reduced its duration to 3 hours and 43 minutes.” This confirms that the Prabhas-Tamannaah love story and songs were removed based on audience opinion.

The director admitted that the idea came to him five years ago, wondering if both films could be told in a single movie. Rajamouli said he tried a linear narrative, but it didn't work. Then he tried to reduce the length of the scenes, but that idea also failed. After this, he decided to remove some episodes from the film, including the Avantika-Shiva love story and three songs.

What is the first-day collection of 'Baahubali: The Epic'?

'Baahubali: The Epic' collected about ₹1.15 crore from its special premiere on Thursday. On its release day, Friday, its earnings were ₹9.25 crore. Including the premiere and first-day earnings, the total collection is about ₹10.4 crore. The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.