Epic Hot Tubs Spa School: Free Hot Tub Maintenance Workshop

Join Epic Hot Tubs in Raleigh for a free hands-on Spa School on Nov 1, 2025, 1–2 PM. Learn water care, maintenance, and troubleshooting-plus Q&A, snacks, and more!

Epic Hot Tubs, the Triangle's premier outdoor products destination, invites hot tub owners and enthusiasts to a free, educational Hot Tub & Swim Spa School on Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at its Raleigh showroom located at 4205 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC.

This interactive, hands-on session is designed to empower attendees with professional-level knowledge to set up, maintain, and troubleshoot their hot tubs with confidence. Whether you're a new owner or a seasoned user, Spa School covers essential topics including:



Proper hot tub filling techniques and solutions for common water challenges (well water, hard water, etc.)

Water chemistry fundamentals: balancing pH, alkalinity, and sanitizers

Safe and effective chemical addition and shock treatments

Filter cleaning and maintenance for peak performance

Routine care tips to maximize efficiency and longevity Troubleshooting common issues to prevent costly repairs



The event concludes with an open Q&A session, giving participants direct access to Epic Hot Tubs' certified technicians. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.

“Owning a hot tub should be relaxing-not stressful,” said Jordan from Epic Hot Tubs.“Spa School equips our customers with the tools and know-how to enjoy crystal-clear water and worry-free operation all year long.”

Space is limited- registration is required at events/spaschool/.