TN Ward Co. & Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council Of Carpenters Partner To Build Future Of Aviation In South Jersey

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TN Ward Co., a leading construction firm with deep roots in aviation and infrastructure, has joined forces with the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (EASRCC) to help build the next generation of air travel at the National Aviation Research and Technology Park (NARTP) in Atlantic County.The project represents a major step forward for both the region and the aerospace industry, combining innovation with skilled union craftsmanship to advance air mobility and create high-paying, technology-based jobs in Southern New Jersey.

“The Carpenters Union is a vital partner for us,” said Paul Hinton of TN Ward Co.“Their apprenticeship program is the best in the business because it focuses on safety, quality, and community. These are local people whose kids go to school here and who take pride in their work. That helps us deliver innovation and excellence on every project.”

Located near the Atlantic City International Airport, the NARTP is designed to anchor a growing hub for research, technology, and advanced air mobility. Hinton said the project reflects T.N. Ward's long-standing commitment to pairing experience with forward-looking innovation.

“We're proud to be part of something that's going to define the future of aviation,” Hinton said.“Our work here builds on a century of experience and helps move the industry toward advanced air mobility technologies.”

The partnership underscores the vital role of organized labor in shaping the region's economic growth, with the EASRCC providing the area's most skilled and safety-conscious workforce.

Cyndie Williams, Executive Director of the Carpenter Contractor Trust (CCT), which promotes partnerships between labor and management, said the collaboration exemplifies what can be achieved when union training and contractor expertise align.“The EASRCC's apprenticeship program produces the best-trained, most professional workforce in the region,” Williams said.“Projects like this show how labor and management working together can drive innovation, safety, and local economic development.”

Together, TN Ward Co. and the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters are building more than a research facility; they're laying the foundation for innovation and opportunity in New Jersey's aviation future.

