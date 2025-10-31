Zelensky Imposes Sanctions Targeting Individuals Working For Russia's Military Production And Propaganda

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“I have also signed new decrees on Ukraine's sanctions – targeting individuals who work for Russia's military production and propaganda. And we will continue to block every scheme used to circumvent sanctions,” Zelensky emphasized.

He did not specify who exactly is targeted by the new restrictions.

During a briefing on Friday, Zelensky also said Ukraine would soon align its sanctions policy with the EU's 19th sanctions package.

“Next month we will complete the synchronization [of sanction packages with our partners], fulfilling all our plans and commitments,” the President said.

Following a meeting attended by Presidential Sanctions Policy Commissioner Vladyslav Vlasiuk, SSU Chief Vasyl Maliuk, and Foreign Intelligence Service Head Oleh Ivashchenko, Zelensky instructed officials to intensify cooperation with international partners to synchronize ongoing sanctions.

“The cumulative effect of sanctions has the greatest impact, which is why it is crucial that partners adopt measures already implemented by their neighbors within their own jurisdictions. This requires substantial efforts within the Group of Seven, as well as across Europe – to ensure that EU sanctions are supported by Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and other countries outside the EU – and also close cooperation with Japan, Canada, and the United States,” Zelensky noted.

As reported earlier, the U.S. Treasury Department recently imposed new sanctions on major Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, urging Moscow to agree to an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

Zelensky stated that these sanctions alone could cost Russia at least $50 billion in annual losses.

Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced on October 23 that the European Union had approved its 19th package of sanctions against Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine