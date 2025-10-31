Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai: A Record 16,730 Attendees And A New Launch By Pavel Durov

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The 15th edition of the legendary crypto forum confirms its status as the leading global industry event. This event set a new record withfrom, making Dubai the epicenter of the crypto world.

For this special anniversary, the Forum united industry pioneers, major companies, and innovative projects.

Overtook to the stage, including global leaders and representatives of the largest ecosystems:, and many others.

The agenda was full of insider insights and exclusive analytics. Attendees discussed the most relevant strategies, new trends, and the future of digital assets, Web3, and mining.One of the key highlights of the forum was the appearance of, Founder of, who took the stage for a long-awaited announcement. During his speech, Durov introduced the launch of- a new network combining thewith. The announcement instantly became one of the most discussed topics of the forum and the entire crypto industry.Concluding his speech, the Founder of Telegram called on the audience to“stand up for their rights and freedom.”

The exhibition space featured, where leading companies showcased their solutions. Among them:, and many others.Moreover, for two days, the forum hosted the finals of the- the world's first international trading tournament held live on-site.

The highlight of the anniversary Forum was the

More than 1,300 VIP guests enjoyed an all-inclusive evening with fine dining, a vibrant show program, premium networking, and a special performance by, which made the night truly unforgettable.

Around the Forum dates, Dubai also hosted, allowing every participant to immerse themselves into the global crypto community and enjoy networking and entertainment in multiple formats.

The next edition of Blockchain Life will take place in

Tickets and sponsorship applications at early bird prices are already available on the official website:

General Sponsor -Organizers -andAfterparty General Sponsor –