Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Analysis, Recent Trends And Regional Growth Forecast By 2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market size reached USD 10.5 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 23.2 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.71% during 2025-2033. The increasing prevalence of psoriasis disease due to infection, stress, obesity, skin injuries, alcohol abuse, and vitamin deficiencies represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively.

The Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market in 2025 is growing as better treatments, earlier diagnosis, and patient-focused care transform treatment. Psoriatic arthritis, or PsA, is a painful inflammatory joint and skin disease. The market includes biologics, targeted small molecules, conventional disease-modifying drugs, diagnostics, and long-term disease control and quality-of-life services.

Biologic therapies lead market growth. Therapies that block the TNF, IL-17, and IL-23 pathways have improved joint and skin outcomes for the majority of patients. In 2025, novel agents and more targeted molecules are expanding choices for nonresponders to first-line biologics. Small-molecule inhibitors, such as the JAK and TYK2 inhibitors, are also growing increasingly popular with their oral administration and rapid relief of symptoms. These targeted treatments are part of a shift toward precision medicine wherein doctors choose medications in accordance with disease features and patient needs.

Biosimilars are shaping access and price. As more biosimilar duplicates of established biologics enter the market, competition drives down prices and expands treatment access in more markets. Payors and healthcare systems are increasingly adopting cost-containment strategies that balance access against long-term value. Value-based contracting and outcomes-based reimbursement models are being piloted to ensure that costly treatments yield measurable patient benefits.

There is an early diagnosis and treat-to-target practice reconfiguring behavior. Rheumatologists aim to suppress inflammation early and prevent joint damage, using more defined diagnostic pathways and serial monitoring. Greater utilization of advanced imaging and biomarker assessment is used to track disease activity and guide therapy modification. Patient-reported outcomes come more and more to the center of treatment choice and payer assessment of real-world efficacy.

Telemedicine and health-related digital tools are transforming how patients manage psoriatic arthritis.



Symptom-tracking apps help patients monitor flares and treatment responses.

Remote monitoring solutions support therapy adherence and disease management. Virtual consultations improve care access for those in rural areas or with mobility challenges.

These technologies act as an extra layer of support , ensuring patients remain connected to their care teams while enjoying greater convenience.

The psoriatic arthritis pipeline is shifting toward combinative and targeted approaches . Clinical studies increasingly explore:



Dual treatment strategies for both skin and joint manifestations.

Management of coexistent conditions like cardiovascular disease and metabolic syndrome. New mechanisms of action that prioritize long-term safety and remission.

A major focus is on convenience , with therapies designed for less frequent dosing, making treatment more manageable for patients.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Drug Type:



NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory drugs)

DMARDs (Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs)

Biologics Others

By Type:



Prescription OTC

By Route of Administration:



Injectable

Oral Topical

By Distribution Channel:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Service ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Samsung Biologics and UCB S.A.

