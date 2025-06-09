C-DAC To Lead India's First 2Nm GPU Development By 2030

MENAFN - KNN India)India has initiated an ambitious project to develop its own 2-nanometre graphics processing unit by 2030, aiming to reduce dependence on foreign semiconductor technology and strengthen its position in the artificial intelligence sector.

The initiative represents a strategic response to growing concerns about technology sovereignty and supply chain vulnerabilities in critical computing infrastructure.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Bengaluru has been allocated USD 200 million to lead the development of the indigenous GPU, according to four senior government officials familiar with the project.

The timeline aligns with projected industry standards, as officials indicate that 2-nanometre chips are expected to become the mainstream standard for data centers and AI training applications by 2030, matching the anticipated roadmap of current market leader Nvidia Corporation.

The project addresses a significant gap in India's semiconductor capabilities despite the country's established expertise in chip design.

While India possesses substantial technical talent in the sector, it currently lacks domestically developed GPU patents, creating dependency on US-based companies for core AI technology infrastructure.

This dependency became a focal point for policy consideration following executive orders that demonstrated potential restrictions on critical chip access during geopolitical tensions.

Government officials project that the Indian-developed GPU will retail at approximately 50 percent below current Nvidia pricing, potentially offering competitive advantages in cost-sensitive markets.

An early prototype demonstration is scheduled for late 2025, though full-scale production will likely require partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation due to the absence of domestic fabrication facilities capable of producing advanced 2-nanometre chips.

This approach aims to establish a foundation for self-reliant AI ecosystem development while reducing exposure to potential supply chain disruptions in critical technology components.

