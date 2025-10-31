Eos Energy Stock Gains On First Order Under 5Gwh Deal With Frontier Power



The new order marks the first conversion under the companies' existing 5-gigawatt-hour (GWh) framework agreement signed in April 2025.

The partnership aims to expand access to long-duration, grid-scale energy storage solutions. Eos' Z3 batteries use a proprietary zinc chemistry that enhances energy density and lifespan.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.(EOSE) announced on Friday a major 228-megawatt-hour (MWh) order from Frontier Power, an energy developer in the United Kingdom.

Scaling Long-Duration Energy Storage

Frontier plans to install Eos' Z3 energy storage systems across its growing project portfolio. These systems incorporate Eos' proprietary battery management software and analytics platform, DawnOS, to assess real-world performance across different grid conditions.

Following the announcement, Eos Energy stock traded over 4% higher on Friday, after the morning bell. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'bearish' territory amid 'low' message volume levels.

“Together, we're demonstrating that long-duration storage is ready to scale and play a critical role in delivering reliable dispatchable power.”

-Nathan Kroeker, Chief Commercial Officer, Eos Energy

Expanding Market Presence

The collaboration will also serve as a proving ground for the technology as Frontier advances its participation in the UK's Ofgem Cap-and-Floor program.

Frontier recently advanced 11 GWh of storage projects into the second round of the Cap-and-Floor initiative, more than doubling its earlier commitments. Each of these projects integrates Eos' technology.

Eos' Z3 batteries use a proprietary zinc chemistry that enhances energy density and lifespan, while offering a non-flammable, sustainable solution for large-scale deployments.

Additionally, Eos also announced that it has met its final cash receipt milestone under its investment agreement with an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management LP.

Eos Energy stock has gained over 205% in 2025 and over 378% in the last 12 months.

