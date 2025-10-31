Smithfield Foods Donates $150,000 To Food Banks In 22 States To Fight Hunger

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SMITHFIELD, Va., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods donated $150,000 to 30 food banks in its 22-state operational footprint to support neighbors in local communities experiencing food insecurity.

“Smithfield believes in the power of community and the importance of supporting hunger relief,” said Jim Monroe, vice president of corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods.“This donation helps provide critical support to our neighbors facing hunger and reflects our continuing commitment to doing good in the places we call home.”







The recipient food banks include:



Colorado – Food Bank of the Rockies

Georgia – Atlanta Community Food Bank

Illinois – Northern Illinois Food Bank

Indiana – Gleaners and Food Finders Food Bank

Iowa – Food Bank of Iowa and River Bend Food Bank

Kansas – Kansas Food Bank

Kentucky – God's Pantry Food Bank

Maryland – Maryland Food Bank

Massachusetts – Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

Minnesota – Second Harvest Heartland

Missouri – Second Harvest Community Food Bank, Harvesters – The Community Food Network, Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, and Ozarks Food Harvest

Nebraska – Food Bank for the Heartland and Food Bank of Lincoln

North Carolina – Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina

Ohio – Freestore Foodbank

Oklahoma – Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

Pennsylvania – Westmoreland Food Bank

South Carolina – Harvest Hope Food Bank

South Dakota – Feeding South Dakota

Tennessee –Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

Utah – Utah Food Bank

Virginia – Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore Wisconsin – Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

These donations are part of Smithfield's long-standing commitment to fighting hunger and strengthening the communities where its employees live, work and raise their families.

Smithfield's hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes®, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein in all 50 U.S. states since 2008. Smithfield donated more than 25 million servings of protein, valued at nearly $28 million, to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. in 2024.

To learn more about Smithfield's initiatives to strengthen local communities, visit.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

