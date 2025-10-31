Smithfield Foods Donates $150,000 To Food Banks In 22 States To Fight Hunger
“Smithfield believes in the power of community and the importance of supporting hunger relief,” said Jim Monroe, vice president of corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods.“This donation helps provide critical support to our neighbors facing hunger and reflects our continuing commitment to doing good in the places we call home.”
The recipient food banks include:
- Colorado – Food Bank of the Rockies Georgia – Atlanta Community Food Bank Illinois – Northern Illinois Food Bank Indiana – Gleaners and Food Finders Food Bank Iowa – Food Bank of Iowa and River Bend Food Bank Kansas – Kansas Food Bank Kentucky – God's Pantry Food Bank Maryland – Maryland Food Bank Massachusetts – Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Minnesota – Second Harvest Heartland Missouri – Second Harvest Community Food Bank, Harvesters – The Community Food Network, Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, and Ozarks Food Harvest Nebraska – Food Bank for the Heartland and Food Bank of Lincoln North Carolina – Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina Ohio – Freestore Foodbank Oklahoma – Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma Pennsylvania – Westmoreland Food Bank South Carolina – Harvest Hope Food Bank South Dakota – Feeding South Dakota Tennessee –Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Utah – Utah Food Bank Virginia – Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore Wisconsin – Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
These donations are part of Smithfield's long-standing commitment to fighting hunger and strengthening the communities where its employees live, work and raise their families.
Smithfield's hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes®, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein in all 50 U.S. states since 2008. Smithfield donated more than 25 million servings of protein, valued at nearly $28 million, to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. in 2024.
About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.
