Navy's Eastern Command Prepares For Unprecedented Maritime Assembly 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) India will host three major international maritime events in Feb 2026 at Visakhapatnam, namely, the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026, Exercise MILAN 2026, and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs, scheduled to be conducted from February 15-25, marking India's maiden conduct of these major maritime events simultaneously.

The event realises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's MAHASAGAR vision (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), announced in 2025.

According to officials, the February 2026 convergence is a major operational manifestation of this vision, demonstrating India's commitment to being a 'Preferred Security Partner' for all friends and partners.

Notably, invitations have been extended to navies from across the globe to participate in this historic gathering at Visakhapatnam, India's eastern maritime gateway and home to the Eastern Naval Command.

The event will reflect India's commitment to free, open and inclusive seas, anchored in strategic frameworks including MAHASAGAR, the Act East Policy, Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

The event will feature a Presidential Fleet Review at Sea by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, showcasing indigenous platforms including INS Vikrant (India's first domestically built aircraft carrier), Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class stealth frigates, and Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare corvettes - reflecting India's transformation into a 'Builder's Navy'.

Similarly, the Indian Navy ships would be joined by a diverse congregation of ships from friendly foreign countries, the Indian Coast Guard and the Merchant Marines.

Exercise MILAN's Sea and Harbour Phases will focus on interoperability, maritime domain awareness, anti-submarine warfare, air defence, and search-and-rescue operations.

The International City Parade will feature contingents from participating navies, the Indian Army, and the Indian Air Force marching through Visakhapatnam's iconic beachfront, the RK Beach, showcasing maritime diplomacy directly to citizens.

The IONS Conclave of Chiefs, during which the Indian Navy would assume Chairmanship for the second time (2025-2027), will bring together Naval Chiefs from 25 members, 9 observers, and specially invited nations to deliberate on maritime security, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), and information sharing.

It is pertinent to note here that India's IFR tradition began with the 2001 Mumbai edition hosting 20 foreign navies and reached greater heights with the 2016 Visakhapatnam IFR, welcoming navies from around the world.

Exercise MILAN, launched in 1995 with four navies at Port Blair, has now evolved into a premier Multilateral Exercise with partner navies across the globe participating in 2024.