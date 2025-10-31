Kolkata Winter: 5 Top Street Food You Must Try Check List Here

Winter brings a sense of wanderlust to Bengalis. People from Kolkata and its suburbs love to explore from north to south. But before you head out this winter, get to know Kolkata's best street food. You can enjoy these with your family members

Winter means hot soup. And if it's from Dacres Lane, it's even better. For food-loving Bengalis, chicken stew and Dacres Lane go hand in hand. So, if you're out and about in Kolkata this winter, you must try it.

Rolls are among Kolkata's famous foods. Egg, chicken, and mutton rolls are very popular. Veg, paneer, and cheese rolls are also trendy now. Park Street's Hot Kati Roll is famous. But you can find tasty rolls in Kolkata's alleys too.

Kolkata's kachori is also famous. You can eat it anytime, but in winter, hot kachori with chholar dal or cauliflower curry is amazing. Kachori with alur dom made from new potatoes is a Bengali favorite.

A Bengali meal is incomplete without sweets. In winter, nolen gur (date palm jaggery) is a favorite. You'll find nolen gur moa, sweets, and sandesh sold on Kolkata's streets in winter. You should definitely try them.

When talking about Kolkata street food, you can't skip phuchka. Whether it's winter, summer, or monsoon, phuchka is always a great choice. The spicy and tangy phuchka brings a happy vibe in winter.