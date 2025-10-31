Pakistan And Afghanistan Agree To Continue Ceasefire Talks In Istanbul After No Breakthrough In Latest Round

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached a broad understanding to continue the current ceasefire and resume discussions on maintaining peace mechanisms, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced late Thursday. The statement came after five days of negotiations between the two delegations in Istanbul, mediated by Turkey and Qatar.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, both sides agreed to reconvene in Istanbul on November 6 for a third round of high-level talks. Senior officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan are expected to attend the meeting, which will focus on establishing a formal verification and monitoring system to preserve the truce.

The second round of negotiations, held from October 25 to 30, ended without a concrete agreement. However, all parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the ceasefire that was initially discussed in Doha earlier this year, where defence officials from both sides expressed support for de-escalation along the border.

A key sticking point remains Pakistan's claim that militants from the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are operating from Afghanistan territory. Afghan representatives have strongly denied the allegations, insisting that the issue is an“internal matter” for Pakistan. In contrast, Islamabad has warned that continued cross-border attacks could provoke a“decisive response.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said both sides also agreed to create a joint monitoring and accountability mechanism to ensure compliance with the ceasefire. The mechanism, it added, would include legal measures against any party found violating the agreement.

In a separate statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Istanbul discussions were“complex but constructive” and concluded with an agreement to meet again to address unresolved issues. He reiterated Kabul's commitment to peace, dialogue, and good neighbourly relations with Pakistan.

Analysts said the outcome marks a cautious but important step toward dialogue amid months of cross-border tension. The upcoming Istanbul round, they noted, will test both governments' willingness to transform ceasefire pledges into a durable peace framework.

