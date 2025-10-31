Neena Gupta Shares The Recipe For Her 'Chutney For All Seasons'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta loves to flaunt her culinary skills on social media. This time, the 'Badhai Ho' actress decided to share the recipe for her "Chutney for all seasons".

The video posted by Neena on her Insta account opens with her boiling some tomatoes and green chilies. Next, she blends those boiled tamotoes and green chillies, however, not too fine.

After that, the 'Panchayat' actress takes some oil and adds some chopped garlic and ginger to it. Once they are a little cooked, she adds the tomato paste to it. After that, she adds some freshly chopped coriander leaves to the mix and completes the chutney by adding salt.

Neena revealed that this chutney can be consumed with a variety of things, such as dosa and chilla.

On Wednesday, Neena decided to give her unique Punjabi twist to a popular South Indian dish, vegetable uttapam. She turned the simple dish into a flavorful treat with some simple additions.

Neena took to her official Instagram handle and shared a clip of her whipping out some crispy vegetable uttapam in the kitchen.

She showed the netizens the tadka for which she used a couple of classic Indian spices such as mustard seeds, curry leaves, cinnamon, and red chilli.

The post showed Neena relishing the freshly made uttapam, enjoying every bite of her homemade delicacy.

“Thank you, my friend for this recipe (sic)," she captioned the post.

Neena has showcased her cooking skills on social media in the past as well. The 'Metro In Dino' actress has posted a couple of videos of herself preparing different dishes in her kitchen.

Work-wise, Neena will next be seen in“Vadh 2", co-starring Sanjay Mishra.

Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the movie will be released in the cinema halls on February 6, 2026.