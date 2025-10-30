Andersen Consulting Enhances Its Platform Through Collaboration With Threon

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Consulting deepens its business transformation and digital transformation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with threon, a Belgium-based consultancy known for delivering pragmatic, end-to-end strategy execution support.

For more than 20 years, threon has been a trusted advisor for organizations looking to turn big ideas into delivering true business impact. The firm brings together their expertise in strategic portfolio management, digital transformation, and executive training to help leaders move from vision to execution. Threon's unique approach blends project delivery, workforce development, and smart software solutions, empowering teams to deliver faster, scale with confidence, and achieve lasting results.

CEO of threon Tom Dedecker said,“We bring focus and peace to organizations, enabling faster decision-making and sustainable transformation rooted in their unique identity.”

Eric Noerdinger, managing director of threon added,“Our goal is to embed change sustainably, aligning strategy with execution at every level. Collaborating with Andersen Consulting broadens our global reach, deepens our capabilities, and enhances our ability to help clients navigate complexity.”

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz said,“Threon's methodology brings clarity, discipline, and relevance to complex programs, making them a complementary addition to our global platform. Their ability to adapt frameworks to the specific context of each organization ensures that change is not only implemented, but sustained.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink