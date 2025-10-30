403
Microsoft Signal 30/10: Should You Buy The Dip (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between $529.01 (a minor horizontal support level) and $546.27 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Microsoft (MSFT) is a member of the NASDAQ 100, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500 indices. All four indices push to fresh highs on the back of the AI bubble, but bearish volumes are rising. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the NASDAQ 100 Index is extremely bullish and suggests upward exhaustion.
- The MSFT D1 chart shows price action inside a bullish price channel. It also shows price action challenging the ascending 0.0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level for a potential breakout. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with an ascending trendline. The average bearish trading volumes surged post-earnings, but price action remained tame, adding to bullish conditions. MSFT is advancing with the NASDAQ 100, a bullish signal.
- MSFT Entry Level: Between $529.01 and $546.27 MSFT Take Profit: Between $600.71 and $620.65 MSFT Stop Loss: Between $506.00 and $511.97 Risk/Reward Ratio: 3.12
