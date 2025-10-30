403
TSX Hangs On Gains Thursday
Equities forged ahead in Toronto on Thursday, on the backs of resource entries, while trade and budget uncertainty this side of the border muddied the picture somewhat.
The TSX held onto 34.20 points to conclude Thursday at 30,178.98.
Gold led the charge up the hill, with Aris Gold taking on $1.15, or 8.8%, to $14.17, while New Gold triumphed 50 cents, or 5.1%, to $10.31.
Among other resource stocks, Perpetua Resources strengthened $2.44, or 7.4%, to $35.25, while Discovery Silver gathered 64 cents, or 7.4%, to $5.96.
The health-care sector rose with drugmaker Bausch Health jumping $1.03, or 12.5%, to $9.26, after raising its full-year 2025 revenue outlook.
Chartwell Retirement Residences grabbed a penny to $20.39.
Real-estate stocks weighed on markets, with units of Allied Properties REIT sliding $3.16, or 17.2%, to $15.26, while units of HR REIT docked 19 cents, or 1.7%, to $11.15.
Elsewhere, Cogeco's fourth-quarter revenue missed estimates on subscriber losses. Cogeco shares declined $4.89, or 7.4%, to $61.33. BCE lost 44 cents, or 1.3%, to $32.35.
Energy stocks took a wallop, with Parex Resources dumping 72 cents, or 3.9%, to $17.80, while Baytex Energy faltered eight cents, or 2.5%, to $3.17.
On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to roll back some tariffs on Chinese imports in exchange for Beijing resuming soybean purchases, keeping rare earth exports flowing and cracking down on fentanyl trafficking.
Markets, however, fear the tariff truce may be short-lived, given the history of promising trade talks later derailed by complications.
In a separate development, Trump said on Thursday he had a "very nice" conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney when the two attended a dinner in South Korea amid a heated trade spat between the two neighbours.
Additionally, South Korea and Canada have agreed to form a consultative body for defence industry cooperation.
Canada is due to present its federal budget next week. Economists forecast the government's fiscal deficit for the 2025-26 fiscal year will see a massive jump.
On the economic schedule, Statistics Canada reported the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-was little changed (+3,300; +0.0%) in August, following an increase of 25,600 (+0.1%) in July.
On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up 31,500 (+0.2%) in August 2025.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange prospered 9.81 points, or 1%, to 953.32.
Eight of the 12 subgroups were lower on the day, weighed by real-estate, slilding0.9%, telecoms, dipping 0.8%, and energy 0.4% less energetic.
The four gainers were led by gold, zooming 2.9%, while materials picked up 1.7%, and health-care gained 1.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as investors digested a batch of Big Tech earnings, while a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded.
The Dow Jones Industrials index waned 110.17 points Thursday to 47,521.83
The S&P 500 dipped 68.23 points, or 1%, to 6,822.36
The NASDAQ swooned 377.33 points, or 1.6%, to 23,581.14
Megacap tech giants Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft each reported quarterly results after market close Wednesday. While Alphabet shares popped 2.5% on the back of strong results, shares of Meta cratered 11% and Microsoft tumbled roughly 3%.
Investors grew worried about the increased spending outlooks for both Meta and Microsoft.
The drop in Meta and Microsoft, as well as artificial intelligence chip giant Nvidia, marked a rotation out of technology stocks in the session.
While those were lower, bank stocks such as JPMorgan and Bank of America saw gains, as did health-care stocks on the heels of Eli Lilly's stronger-than-expected quarterly results and guidance raise.
Shares of Eli Lilly were up almost 4%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury lost ground, lifting yields to 4.09% from Wednesday's 4.09%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices ditched 22 cents to $60.26 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices recovered $35.90 to $4,036.60 U.S. an ounce.
