US ​Supersonic Low Altitude Missile (SLAM) And Russian Burevestnik

MENAFN - Asia Times) Burevestnik has been a thorn in the side of the Russian defense establishment despite the recent test that the Russians claim was successful.

Burevestnik (Storm Petrel) is a nuclear-powered cruise missile with, allegedly, unlimited range and endurance. It appears to be an attempt to replicate the US supersonic low altitude missile (SLAM), a project that was started in 1954 and canceled in 1964.

The Russians have decided to move far beyond existing nuclear arms controls.

A single theory is behind SLAM and Burevestnik, as far as we know. The SLAM (part of Project Pluto) was a missile that would be accelerated to Mach 3 using a booster motor, and then flown using a ramjet powered by a small nuclear reactor.

The small reactor was called Tory and in its final form, before the program was cancelled, it was named Tory II-C. The reactor design was classified, but the Secret-level classification was removed in 1973. The goal of the project was described as follows:

Screenshot of Burevestnik launch in 2017

The Tory reactor documentation after its declassification and release in 1973 gave the Russians extensive information on how to design their own tiny nuclear power plant.

The Tory reactor and the reactor in the Burevestnik most likely are similar, and both versions face similar issues. These include not only very high operating temperatures over many flight hours, but also the fact that each generates significant radiation. In the case of SLAM, radiation from the engine exhaust was a major issue leading to the program's termination. In the Russian case, we know of at least one major accident in 2018 that led to a massive radiation leak and to the deaths of at least five scientists.

Because the missile is very small, proper shielding of the nuclear reactor in each is hard to achieve.

The 2018 accident occurred either in or very near the beaches of the White Sea in Russia's north at the State Central Navy Testing Range, near Nyonoksa near Severodvinsk. According to reports, an explosion occurred during an attempt to recover from the seabed a Burevestnik missile that was lost during a previously failed test.