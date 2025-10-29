Becexy Platform Moves From Beta To Full Launch, Uniting The Tap-To-Earn Ecosystem

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) After six months of successful beta testing, BeCEXy announces the full launch of its platform. It now serves as a central hub for independent tap-to-earn (T2E) games, being responsible for project management, growth, and wrapping up.

BeCEXy is a community-driven platform that brings together T2E projects in their later stages, giving players a space to collaborate and earn rewards. The platform also manages token allocation to eligible players once a project reaches its final stage.

The largest tap-to-earn project to join BeCEXy is PowerTap, a mini-game that has brought together millions of players worldwide. As part of the BeCEXy ecosystem, PowerTap moves into the next stage of its lifecycle with a focus on rewarding genuine engagement.

The tap-to-earn category has boosted not only the Telegram ecosystem but crypto as a whole by bringing in mass users at an incredible pace. BeCEXy gives these communities a space to grow further and thrive together. All players are welcome.

At the moment, BeCEXy brings together communities from several games, including CEDEX Tap and Wigwam Drum Game, with more projects in development.

Players can follow BeCEXy's official communities to receive timely updates and learn about new opportunities on the platform.

t/BeCEXY_Official

t/BeCEXY_support

BeCEXy is entering a stage of rapid growth, with new partnerships and expansions on the horizon.