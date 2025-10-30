403
Premal Patel Launches Transformational New Book YANGA Unplugged
United Arab Emirates Oct 27, 2025
YANGA Unplugged, the impactful debut by international business leader and motivational storyteller Premal Patel; was officially launched on October 23 in Dubai at MAMA Shelter, in the presence of VIP guests, media representatives, and close acquaintances. The event marked the global release of the book, now available across major distribution platforms worldwide.
In YANGA Unplugged, Premal invites readers on a deeply personal and empowering journey; one that begins with profound loss and evolves into a life of purpose, transformation, and leadership. Drawing on decades of experience across three continents, the book offers tools, wisdom, and actionable insights for individuals seeking to reconnect with themselves, reshape their path, and lead with intention.
“This book is more than my story; it’s a message to anyone who feels stuck, unseen, or uncertain of their next step. You have the power to write your own story. You just must unplug from what’s holding you back,” says Premal Patel, reflecting on the motivation behind the book.
Whether you’re an entrepreneur, corporate leader, or someone standing at a crossroads, YANGA Unplugged is your guide to reclaiming your narrative, building from a place of self-belief, and using adversity as a catalyst for growth. Premal explores how ancestral wisdom can be applied to modern challenges and shares how putting yourself first—without guilt—can be a transformative act. Through powerful reflections and practical advice, he inspires readers to cultivate courage, resilience, and clarity in an increasingly complex world.
The book is now available in print and digital formats through IngramSpark’s global distribution network, covering the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. Readers can also find the e-book on over 25 platforms including Amazon, Kindle, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble.
