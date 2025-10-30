403
Thousands Flee El-Fasher as Clashes Intensify
(MENAFN) At least 7,455 individuals were forced to leave the besieged city of El-Fasher in western Sudan within a single day following assaults carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), bringing the total number of displaced people to 33,485 over a span of three days, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced late Tuesday.
For several consecutive days, Sudanese officials, along with international and UN bodies, have accused the RSF of perpetrating “massacres and humanitarian violations” against civilians in El-Fasher.
These alleged abuses include “summary executions,” detentions, and forced evictions, as the group began storming the city on Sunday after maintaining a siege for over a year.
In its statement, the IOM reported that on October 28, its field teams recorded an additional 7,455 people displaced due to the ongoing hostilities in El-Fasher.
The agency further noted that between October 26 and 28, the cumulative number of displaced individuals had reached 33,485.
On Monday, the organization indicated that the displacement toll from October 26 to 27 stood at 26,030, emphasizing that this figure remains provisional and may fluctuate because of the continuing insecurity and rapid rate of displacement.
According to the agency, most of those uprooted have sought refuge in rural zones within the El-Fasher locality, while others have reached surrounding areas such as Tawila, Mellit, and Kebkabiya, located to the west of the city.
Unofficial assessments suggest that before the RSF’s assault, El-Fasher was home to roughly 500,000 residents, while approximately one million inhabitants had already been displaced over recent years.
