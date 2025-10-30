Eagleview Sees New Market Trends More Than 50 Unexpected And Emerging Use Cases For High-Resolution Aerial Imagery
Rochester, NY, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagleview, a leading provider of aerial imagery and asset intelligence, has observed an uptick in new market trends related to the potential uses of aerial imagery. This includes the traditional aerial imagery purchasers across real estate, insurance, utilities, and telecom who are developing new use cases but also expands to new and growing markets including energy asset management, climate risk, food chain intelligence, and smart cities. Both traditional and emerging markets are transitioning into AI-first businesses where data is being aggressively incorporated to identify new growth opportunities, deliver process improvement efficiencies, and empower a better virtual understanding of the physical world.
“Eagleview is delivering higher resolution imagery and more accurate data sets that are feeding advanced AI. This is driving a new era in what's possible with aerial imagery, particularly oblique geospatial data,” said Piers Dormeyer, CEO of Eagleview.“Because of these unique capabilities, we continue to see market expansion, year over year, in categories that previously did not use aerial imagery and asset intelligence regularly.”
In Energy and Utilities , utilities and energy providers are exploring aerial imagery and geographic information systems (GIS) uses to increase resilience, optimize asset management, and improve grid reliability. This includes:
- Microgrid siting and optimization: Evaluating terrain, solar exposure, and proximity factors
- Predictive vegetation encroachment modeling: Forecasting species-specific growth before it impacts infrastructure
- Thermal mapping for energy loss: Detecting inefficiencies in solar farms and substations
- Dynamic asset lifespan modeling: Correlating environmental factors with equipment wear
In Real Estate, professionals engaged in property management, marketing, valuation, and development can harness aerial imagery for:
- Location and proximity factors to make automated property valuation more precise
- Automated audit algorithms as part of appraiser compliance workflows
- Exterior & Interior asset identification and evaluation to bring efficiency to inspection
In Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC), engineers seeking to transform project efficiency and oversight can employ visual insights for:
- Pre-construction environmental analysis using historical aerial images
- Material staging optimization for improved on-site logistics
- Re-orienting access points for optimal site utilization
- Geospatially accurate asset mapping from object detection
In Transportation & Logistics, aerial imagery can help logistics networks and transportation hubs enhance safety, reduce congestion, and streamline operations. This includes:
- Fleet route optimization using congestion and terrain analysis from imagery
- Railway maintenance prioritization through vegetation detection
- Autonomous driving and mapping precision from high-resolution images
- Bridge clearance and obstruction monitoring for safe transit
In Agriculture & Food Systems, aerial imagery analytics can drive smarter, more resilient, and sustainable food production, which includes:
- Regional crop and yield monitoring for supply chain resilience
- Carbon sequestration credit validation
- Reforestation measurement and tracking
- Invasive species monitoring and mitigation planning
In Finance, Insurance & Risk , which has long used aerial insights, financial institutions can integrate aerial imagery into risk modeling and asset verification, which includes:
- Underwriting asset density risk to map exposure concentration
- Pre- and post-disaster portfolio assessment for claims validation
- Mortgage collateral verification through property change detection
- Climate risk pricing using flood and fire susceptibility overlays
In Environmental & Natural Resources, organizations are exploring the use of aerial imagery to monitor and protect critical ecosystems and resources including:
- Watershed health tracking
- Runoff analysis
- Mining reclamation oversight and land restoration validation
- Illegal dumping
- Deforestation detection
- Land-use correlation mapping
- Habitat corridor restoration planning
In Telecom & Technology , telecommunications and technology firms seek to accelerate infrastructure deployment and connectivity can leverage aerial imagery for:
- 5G tower placement and line-of-sight optimization
- Fiber and cable route planning with minimal disruption
- Signal interference forecasting using topographic modeling
- Smart city sensor calibration and validation
- Aerial corridor mapping
In Retail & Consumer Industries, businesses see aerial imagery use as an opportunity to strengthen market planning, consumer insights, and operational efficiency. This includes:
- Market expansion and site selection analysis
- Competitor density mapping for“white space” identification
- Outdoor advertising visibility optimization
- Parking lot utilization and traffic flow analysis
- Event logistics and crowd management planning
In Government, Defense & Public Safety, another sector with a strong record of aerial imagery utilization, federal, state, and local agencies can also apply aerial imagery to support delivery of a wide array of new services including:
- Increasing first responder and federal law enforcement officer safety and awareness during real-world building entry
- Adding granularity and realism to training operations for military teams and federal law enforcement officers
- Developing additional training, operational, and infrastructure management insights for increased force protection at federal and state facilities
- Mapping urban heat islands to direct tree planting for improved local environmental management
- Conducting agricultural land use evaluation and tax classification for a better understanding of the property base
- Evaluating sidewalk and curb ramp accessibility and developing plans for implementation and ongoing maintenance
Across Industry & Emerging Applications, Eagleview is seeing aerial imagery continue to open new frontiers in technology, sustainability, and culture including:
- AI training data generation for geospatial machine learning
- Corporate sustainability storytelling through verifiable imagery
- Mergers and acquisitions due diligence and asset validation
- Metaverse and digital twin creation grounded in real-world imagery
- Cultural heritage preservation and documentation
“It is an incredibly dynamic time in this field,” said Patrick Gill, Senior Vice President of Commercial Imagery and Data.“We are constantly receiving inbound requests with new ideas for exploration and we're really exploring the breadth of what is possible with Eagleview's hi-res aerial imagery library, AI expertise, and collaborative orientation.”
