403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Special Rapporteur Warns of Humanitarian Crisis in Myanmar
(MENAFN) The UN’s special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar declared on Wednesday that the global community has failed to address an "invisible crisis" in the country.
Tom Andrews, speaking at a press briefing after delivering his report to the UN General Assembly's Third Committee, stated that the circumstances in Myanmar have grown "exponentially worse over the course of this four plus years since the coup" in February 2021.
"The humanitarian conditions in Myanmar are significantly worse this year than when I reported them to the United Nations last year," he explained, highlighting that nearly 22 million people now need humanitarian assistance, while 16.7 million are suffering from severe food shortages.
Referring to the second quarter of 2025, Andrews noted there were "more airstrikes on civilian targets than any previous quarter since the coup," citing World Food Program statistics that revealed "57% of families in central Rakhine state cannot meet their basic food needs," a stark rise from 33% in December of the previous year.
"I am here to implore the members of the United Nations to step up and take action that it has simply failed to do," Andrews urged, emphasizing that "the humanitarian conditions are getting worse, and the availability of support from the international community is getting worse, and that is just a complete disaster."
He further explained that the number of people set to receive aid has dropped from 6.7 million to 4.8 million, "less than a quarter of the 22 million who are in need right now."
With the military junta in Myanmar planning to conduct general elections on Dec. 28 this year, marking the first vote since the coup, Andrews characterized the polls as a "sham" and a "fraud."
Tom Andrews, speaking at a press briefing after delivering his report to the UN General Assembly's Third Committee, stated that the circumstances in Myanmar have grown "exponentially worse over the course of this four plus years since the coup" in February 2021.
"The humanitarian conditions in Myanmar are significantly worse this year than when I reported them to the United Nations last year," he explained, highlighting that nearly 22 million people now need humanitarian assistance, while 16.7 million are suffering from severe food shortages.
Referring to the second quarter of 2025, Andrews noted there were "more airstrikes on civilian targets than any previous quarter since the coup," citing World Food Program statistics that revealed "57% of families in central Rakhine state cannot meet their basic food needs," a stark rise from 33% in December of the previous year.
"I am here to implore the members of the United Nations to step up and take action that it has simply failed to do," Andrews urged, emphasizing that "the humanitarian conditions are getting worse, and the availability of support from the international community is getting worse, and that is just a complete disaster."
He further explained that the number of people set to receive aid has dropped from 6.7 million to 4.8 million, "less than a quarter of the 22 million who are in need right now."
With the military junta in Myanmar planning to conduct general elections on Dec. 28 this year, marking the first vote since the coup, Andrews characterized the polls as a "sham" and a "fraud."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment