America's Venezuelan Adventure Has Limited Impact On Asia

MENAFN - Asia Times) The US abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and plans to confiscate Venezuelan oil revenues have rightly stimulated discussion about the consequences for Asia. Some of the conclusions from this discussion, however, are flawed.

The US has historically portrayed itself as a benign great power that promotes global rules that are beneficial not only to itself but also to the world as a whole. The Maduro operation and Trump's emphasis on acquiring Venezuelan oil is of course harming America's reputation in the Global South, including some countries in Asia. China's diplomatic and propaganda arms are helping to make sure of that.

There is a danger of harm to America's relationships with its liberal alliance partners as well. This, however, is more of an issue in Western Europe than in Asia. The Korean and Japanese governments are showing no signs that they will break from Washington over the Venezuela intervention. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi avoided direct criticism of the US over the incident, and other Japanese senior officials seemed mostly worried that it might weaken the international response against possible Chinese aggression in Asia.

Although led by the relatively liberal Democratic Party of Korea, and although many progressive Korean politicians were highly critical of Washington, South Korea's government issued a neutral statement in which it“calls on all relevant stakeholders to make efforts to reduce tensions in the region.”

The Venezuela intervention might appear to confirm a new US grand strategy of focusing on the Western Hemisphere and letting nature take its course in Europe and Asia. That would be excellent news for Moscow and Beijing, and would more than compensate for losing Venezuela as a client state and South American beachhead.

But while the Venezuela operation confirms that the Trump Administration wants to strengthen US influence in the Western Hemisphere, it doesn't necessarily indicate total victory of the“restrainers” (who want minimal US military involvement outside the hemisphere) over the“prioritizers” (who want to confront Chinese expansionism).

The recently published National Security Strategy says the US is still committed to preventing Chinese domination of Asia. It's a step back from the objective of maintaining US hegemony, but not the total withdrawal Beijing wants to see.