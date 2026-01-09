Sandisk Shares Rocket Again, Despite 718% Rally In Past Six Months



Goldman Sachs raised the firm's price target on SanDisk to $320 from $280 and kept a 'Buy' rating on the shares.

Shares of SanDisk rallied on Friday as several analysts raised the price target on the stock fueling more optimism into retail traders.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider raised the firm's price target on SanDisk to $320 from $280 and kept a 'Buy' rating on the shares. He said that the sentiment remains very positive, driven by strong pricing momentum, and Nvidia's (NVDA) recent memory controller announcement, as per TheFly.

The increasing optimism comes amid growing demand for artificial intelligence, data center deployments, and memory chips even as a global supply shortage is boosting Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and NAND Flash prices.

Sandisk's Solid-State Drives (SSD) are powering AI workloads through enterprise storage. At the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Sandisk announced the rebranding of its high-performance lines, launching the Sandisk Optimus SSD brand.

Buoyed Streets

Mizuho raised the firm's price target on SanDisk to $410 from $250 and kept an 'Outperform' rating on the shares. The firm adjusted targets in the semiconductors and semiconductor capital equipment group as part of its 2026 outlook. Mizuho sees continued upside for the group in 2026 due to "attractive valuations," but more modest than 2025.

BofA also raised the firm's price target on SanDisk to $390 from $300 and kept a 'Buy' rating on the shares after Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang presented "Vera Rubin" and co-developed chips that will drive significant improvement in performance for AI workloads at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Part of the performance increase coming from the ability to handle larger context windows for AI models through a dedicated storage tier connected via a Bluefield-4 chip elevates NAND to a more prominent tier in AI workloads and allows for significant performance improvements, the analyst said in a note to investors.

Separately, demand remains strong and pricing robust, which should drive significant positive estimate revisions for SanDisk, the analyst added.

