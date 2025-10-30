Wix Adds Royal Mail Integration To Streamline Shipping For UK Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Wix Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence, today announced that Royal Mail is now fully supported in Wix Shipping, powered by its trusted partner, Shippo.

This new integration allows UK merchants to move from manual Royal Mail workflows to a fully automated process. Merchants can now manage everything all from within the Wix dashboard.

The integration makes it easier for UK businesses to streamline their Royal Mail operations and maintain a smooth, efficient fulfillment process. It also offers exclusive pricing for merchants so users can focus on building their businesses.

“Royal Mail is a cornerstone of UK commerce, and we're making it easier than ever for our UK merchants to manage their shipping directly from Wix,” said Arik Perez, Head of Wix Stores.“By fully integrating Royal Mail through our trusted partner, Shippo, we're giving business owners the tools to automate fulfillment, save time, and focus on growing their brands.”

This builds on Wix's ongoing partnership with Shippo, expanding its shipping capabilities and offering merchants greater automation and flexibility in managing their orders.





About Ltd.

Wix is a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix empowers millions of users, including self-creators, agencies, enterprises and more, with industry-leading infrastructure, performance and security. The platform combines advanced AI, flexible design and robust business and commerce solutions to help users build stronger brands, connect with their audiences and scale their businesses online. Wix is shaping the future of how digital experiences are built, with its intuitive AI-powered website builder and no-code application creation through Base44, making sophisticated creation accessible to all.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations: ...