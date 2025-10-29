CM Omar Removes Spending Caps For MLA's Under CDF

J&K CM Omar Abdullah – KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday announced major amendments to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) scheme, expanding the scope of works that legislators can recommend and removing several financial ceilings that had earlier restricted developmental activities.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Omar said the government had been reviewing the scheme for the past two months and approved a set of reforms aimed at giving elected representatives greater flexibility to address local needs.

“We want to inform the House about the changes that have been approved by the government,” the Chief Minister said.

Key Changes in Power, PHE and Health Sectors

Omar Abdullah announced that the ceiling under the Power Development Infrastructure category has been withdrawn, allowing MLAs to recommend works in this sector without any upper limit. Similarly, the ₹10 lakh cap on solar light installations has been removed.

Under the Public Health Engineering (PHE) sector, MLAs can now recommend the purchase of mobile water tankers and individual household connectivity projects. In education, the purchase of school vans and buses-both three- and four-wheelers-has been made permissible.

In the health sector, the revised guidelines will also allow the purchase of wheelchairs, tricycles, and manual or motorized scooters.

Special Provisions for Calamity Relief