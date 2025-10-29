Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Enabled Returnable Drum Market Set To Reach $1.78 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

The market for returnable drums enabled with radio frequency identification (RFID) has seen a swift expansion in recent years. The market's value is projected to increase from $1.12 billion in 2024 to $1.28 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The notable growth during the historic period can be linked to a rise in the acceptance of eco-friendly packaging, an escalating requirement for effective supply chain management, an increasing focus on circular economy methods, an amplified use of returnable transport packaging, as well as a growing demand for product traceability.

Expectations for the RFID-enabled returnable drum market size predict swift expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $2.16 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 14.0%. This projection of growth in the forecast period is influenced by factors such as the rising call for smart logistics solutions, increased emphasis on waste reduction by regulators, the augmented use of IoT for asset tracking, a burgeoning requirement for achieving operational cost-efficiency, and a mounting focus on sustainability objectives. Key trends during the prediction period underline advancements in RFID sensor technology, the incorporation of RFID with blockchain platforms, the application of technology in smart returnable packaging, growth in cloud-based asset management, and progress in reusable container pooling systems.

The increasing demand for environmentally-friendly packaging solutions is predicted to fuel the growth of the returnable drum market enabled by radio frequency identification (RFID). The energy-efficient packaging solutions include designing and utilizing materials for packaging that have a minimal environmental footprint as they can be recycled, broken down naturally, or made from resources that can be renewed. This mounting demand is the result of customers becoming increasingly aware of green concerns and corporate measures to curtail their carbon emissions, which is shifting the packaging industry from conventional practices to eco-friendly alternatives. RFID-powered returnable drums conform to this rising trend by facilitating effective tracking, repurposing, and managing the lifecycle of these containers, slashing the number of single-use packages and thus reducing the cumulative environmental impact of supply networks. To illustrate, Protega Global Ltd., a UK-based packaging firm, reported in January 2023 that there was a surge in consumers demanding sustainable packaging, with the figure jumping to 81% in 2023 compared to preceding years, emphasizing the rapid transition away from plastic refuse. Therefore, the escalating demand for earth-friendly packaging solutions is catalyzing the expansion of the returnable drum market armed with radio frequency identification (RFID). The market's growth prospects are further amplified by the extensive integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), which entails linking devices and systems to the internet for gathering, disseminating, and scrutinizing data to enhance automation, oversee operations and facilitate decision-making. The rise of IoT integration is attributed to the intensifying need for instant data and automation, as businesses and consumers alike are increasingly relying on connected devices for supervising, directing, and improving their operations, resulting in a widespread establishment across various sectors instead of traditional manual procedures. RFID-powered returnable drums align with this upswing in IoT integration by enabling real-time monitoring and data-oriented tracking and management of these containers, ramping up the efficiency of supply chains, the utilization of assets, and visibility of operations. For instance, SmartTek, a US-based tech company, forecasted in October 2023 that by 2025, about 48.4% of American households are projected to adopt IoT, a rise from 41.9% in 2021, reflecting an overall increased adoption of smart appliances in households. Consequently, the proliferating integration of Internet of Things (IoT) is spearheading the expansion of the returnable drum market empowered with radio frequency identification (RFID).

. Honeywell International Inc.

. Avery Dennison Corporation

. Greif Inc.

. Zebra Technologies Corporation

. HID

. Checkpoint Systems Inc.

. SATO Holdings Corporation

. Impinj Inc.

. SML Group Limited

. Identiv Inc.

1) By Component: Tags, Readers, Software, Services

2) By Material Type: Plastic, Steel, Fiber

3) By Capacity: Up To 100 Liters, 100-200 Liters, Above 200 Liters

4) By Application: Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverage, Oil And Gas, Industrial

5) By End-User: Manufacturing, Logistics And Transportation, Healthcare, Food And Beverage

1) By Tags: Passive Radio Frequency Identification Tags, Active Radio Frequency Identification Tags, Semi-Passive (Battery-Assisted) Radio Frequency Identification Tags, Specialty Or High-Performance Industrial Tags

2) By Readers: Handheld Radio Frequency Identification Readers, Fixed Radio Frequency Identification Readers, Mobile Radio Frequency Identification Readers, Long-Range Radio Frequency Identification Readers

3) By Software: Asset Tracking Software, Inventory Management Software, Supply Chain Management Software, Analytics And Reporting Software

4) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting Services, Training And Technical Assistance

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for RFID enabled returnable drums. However, as per the projections, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the period of the forecast. This report encompasses information about various regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

