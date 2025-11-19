Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Nelson Mandela Foundation's Chair Of Board Of Trustees

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Johannesburg, South Africa: The Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, met on Wednesday during her current visit to South Africa, with the Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Dr. Naledi Pandor.

Discussions during the meeting focused on exploring cooperation opportunities in the areas of development and initiatives aimed at empowering youth and building capacity, as well as enhancing the values of tolerance and peace.

They also addressed avenues for reinforcing partnerships that contribute to supporting and empowering the most in-need communities in the region, along with the importance of continuous coordination to explore new cooperation pathways in the upcoming period.