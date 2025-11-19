Dubai's Emirates Orders 8 Additional Airbus Aircraft Worth Dh12.5 Billion

Dubai's flag carrier Emirates on Wednesday ordered eight additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft worth $3.4 billion (Dh12.5 billion) at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB84 engines, the order will boost the airline's A350-900 fleet to a total of 73 units when all deliveries are completed. To date, Emirates has received delivery of 13 A350 aircraft.

Emirates' additional A350-900s ordered are expected to be delivered during 2031.

Dubai's flagship carrier on Monday announced an order for 65 additional Boeing 777-9 aircraft on the first day of Dubai Airshow 2025, priced at $38 billion (Dh139.5 billion). These two orders took Emirates' total orderbook at the airshow to $41.4 billion (Dh152 billion) for 73 aircraft.

“Together with the additional Boeing 777-9 order announced earlier this week, Emirates now has a total of 375 units of the latest wide-body aircraft on its orderbook. This is a massive investment in our future, the future of flying better for our customers, as well as the future of aviation in terms of job and value creation,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline.

He added that the A350's entry into service last November gave the airline an additional capacity and enabled it to introduce the latest inflight products to more customers, including Premium Economy seats.“We look forward to working closely with Airbus on the delivery of our remaining aircraft, including the new units that we have ordered today.”

“We are pleased to see our long-standing partner Emirates renewing its commitment to the Airbus A350, which continues to set the benchmark for long-haul travel. We look forward to supporting Emirates as it expands its operations with one of the world's most modern widebody aircraft in the market,” said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP sales of the commercial aircraft business.

"The Trent XWB-84 has been setting the industry benchmark for large aero-engines for ten years, demonstrating outstanding durability and low fuel consumption, making it the ideal platform to support Emirates and its expansion. We extend our gratitude to Emirates for their continued trust in Rolls-Royce and are proud to continue our long-standing relationship," said Omar Ali Adib, Senior Vice President, Customer - Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, Rolls-Royce.