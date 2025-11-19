Qatar Participates In 46Th Ministerial Conference Of La Francophonie

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kigali, Rwanda: The State of Qatar participated in the 46th session of the Ministerial Conference of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, held on November 19 and 20 2025 in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

The State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting was headed by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic and the State of Qatar's representative to the International Organisation of La Francophonie, HE Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani.

The conference, held under the theme: 30 years after Beijing: the contribution of women in the French-speaking world. It focused on highlighting the role of women in development within the Francophone sphere and promoting gender equality. It also discussed prospects for multilateral cooperation, along with administrative and financial issues related to the organization.

In this context, HE Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo presented the key efforts undertaken to strengthen political, diplomatic, and economic action within the Francophone space.

She expressed appreciation to the State of Qatar for its significant role in resolving the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and for its active contribution to the signing of the Doha Framework Agreement for Peace on November 15, 2025 between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the March 23 Movement, under the supervision and follow-up of Qatar, the United States, and the African Union to ensure the agreement's implementation in pursuit of lasting peace and stability.

Several delegations from Francophone countries also praised the State of Qatar's mediation efforts to resolve the conflict.

The head of the State of Qatar's delegation affirmed the country's continued commitment to playing an active role in mediation and the peaceful resolution of disputes internationally. He also reiterated Qatar's dedication to the values of La Francophonie and its ongoing cooperation with all partners to promote the participation of Francophone women in development and peace.