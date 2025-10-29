Bitcoin Could Hit $150K And Break Records By 2025 End

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Amid a period of heightened market volatility and evolving regulatory landscapes, optimistic forecasts from industry leaders suggest a bullish outlook for Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market. Notably, Michael Saylor, co-founder of the prominent Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy, predicts Bitcoin could reach $150,000 by the end of 2025, reflecting renewed confidence despite recent market dips influenced by macroeconomic tensions.



Michael Saylor, whose company holds one of the largest Bitcoin treasuries globally, shared a bullish forecast during the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas. He stated that he expects Bitcoin's price to surge to approximately $150,000 by the end of 2025, citing positive regulatory developments in the United States as key factors behind his outlook. Saylor highlighted the SEC's embracing of tokenized securities and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's endorsement of stablecoins as signs that the US is moving toward a more accommodating blockchain environment. He expressed confidence that these shifts will benefit Bitcoin investors and the broader DeFi ecosystem.

Saylor sharing his Bitcoin price forecast at Money 20/20. Source: CNBC

The forecast comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market has experienced notable setbacks, with prices dipping amid fears stemming from macroeconomic concerns-particularly after President Donald Trump announced increased tariffs on China, triggering a market downturn. Despite this, industry analysts remain optimistic about long-term growth, emphasizing that recent declines are primarily technical and short-lived. They maintain that the fundamental trend of rising crypto prices remains intact.

Investors and market analysts are closely watching geopolitical developments, especially ongoing trade negotiations between the US and China. Recently, both sides softened their trade rhetoric, and US officials indicated a move toward reaching a“substantial” trade deal framework. Trump confirmed plans to meet with China's President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Seoul, South Korea, further fueling hopes for a positive resolution. Experts suggest that an imminent trade agreement and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts could spark significant bullish momentum across crypto markets.

Crypto industry insiders remain cautiously optimistic, with some predicting that asset prices could rally sharply if the trade deal materializes and monetary policy becomes more accommodating. As the market navigates these macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, the outlook remains focused on future regulatory clarity and global economic growth's impact on cryptocurrency adoption and valuations.

