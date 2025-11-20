EDGE And Italy's Magnaghi Aerospace Group Pave The Way For Future Cooperation Across Aerospace Systems

Agreement at Dubai Airshow 2025 creates opportunities for EDGE to draw on MA Group's proven experience in the production of critical components used in UAV programmes

Abu Dhabi, UAE:November 2025 – The UAE's EDGE Group, and Italy-based Magnaghi Aerospace Group (MA Group) a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced aviation components, systems and aerostructures, have agreed to explore cooperation which would enable EDGE to significantly expand and diversify its advance UAV and aerial solutions capabilities.

The agreement, signed at Dubai Airshow by Rodrigo Torres, Group CFO, EDGE, and Paolo Graziano, Executive Chairman of Magnaghi Aerospace Group, will allow EDGE to explore opportunities for future partnership with MA Group's business divisions which will enable it to develop in areas such as landing gear systems and core components for its autonomous aerial solutions.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said:“This is a significant first step and one that we're confident will pave the way for EDGE to significantly expand signature unmanned programmes, now and in the future. Working with MA Group to explore future growth opportunities in this critical domain ensures that we remain ahead of the game by utilising the proven knowledge and skills of the most experienced industry players.”

Paolo Graziano, Executive Chairman of MA Group, said:“This cooperation represents a significant step forward in playing a key role in the unmanned domain with EDGE. We will bring our strong capabilities through landing system solutions, aerostructure expertise, and extensive aerial working know-how developed through our Sky Arrow aircraft. We are truly pleased to begin this journey, particularly with a key player such as EDGE.”

Founded in 1936, Magnaghi Aerospace Group is a respected and trusted supplier to leading aerospace and defence OEMs worldwide, operating 11 manufacturing plants in Italy, the UK, Türkiye, the USA and Canada, and Brazil. Its major clients include Boeing, Collins, Airbus, Leonardo, Safran Lockheed Martin, and Embraer, among others.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.