Bulgarian Judge Elected To UN Dispute Tribunal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The UN General Assembly elected the Bulgarian candidate - Judge Mira Raycheva-Shekerdzhieva from the Supreme Administrative Court - as a part-time judge at the UN Dispute Tribunal, achieving the highest score, Trend reports citing the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.

Her candidacy received the support of 119 UN member states. The Zambian candidate achieved the same high result.

Ten candidates from different countries, representing all UN regional groups, competed for the five vacant seats on the Tribunal. They were nominated by the UN Internal Justice Council following a multi-stage selection process that began with 391 initial applications.

The UN Dispute Tribunal serves as the first instance in the UN's two-tier system for handling administrative disputes.

The high score reflects both the professional qualities of the Bulgarian candidate and the active diplomatic campaign carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the UN in New York and through accredited diplomatic missions in Sofia. The intensive work supporting the candidacy lasted three months and culminated in the highest result among the participants in a highly competitive environment.

This recognition is a clear sign of the international authority and trust that Bulgaria enjoys within the UN system.