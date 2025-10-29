Curated Pickleball Launches Corporate Networking Events That Combine Business Connection With Healthy Competition

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) -, a New York-based events company, today announced the official launch of its new networking concept that integrates pickleball tournaments with corporate and professional engagement. The company's format encourages genuine relationship-building through shared athletic experiences, providing a structured alternative to traditional networking events.







Founders and professionals connect through friendly competition at Curated Pickleball's inaugural NYC Startup Tournament.

The inaugural NYC Founders Startup Tournament brought together 24 early-stage startups for four hours of team-based pickleball play and conversation. The event was sponsored by Attio, Insight Assurance, Kruze Consulting, SCI, and Customers Bank, giving sponsors direct access to founders in a relaxed and collaborative setting.

"Shared experiences break down barriers in ways that conventional networking rarely does," said Skyler Birk-Stachon, founder of Curated Pickleball. "When professionals connect through a game rather than a formal introduction, they build rapport more naturally and authentically."

Reimagining Professional Networking Through Play

Curated Pickleball's model focuses on replacing traditional social mixers-often centered around alcohol and small talk-with interactive events that promote participation, inclusivity, and health. Each tournament pairs professionals across industries for short matches, creating easy conversation starters and organic professional connections.

Birk-Stachon explained that the format appeals to companies seeking more meaningful engagement opportunities. "Many organizations are asking for authentic ways to meet their audiences," he said. "Our events create those opportunities without the pressure or scripted interactions typical of conventional networking."

A Fresh Approach to Sponsorship Value

Curated Pickleball's sponsorship packages offer both in-person and lasting brand visibility. Each participant receives a professional-quality paddle customized with their company's logo and sponsor branding. These paddles serve as functional keepsakes, extending sponsor exposure well beyond the event.

"Sponsors are looking for connections that feel real," said Birk-Stachon. "We're providing a way for them to engage in a setting that encourages natural conversation and shared experience."

Brands can choose from a range of sponsorship options - including branded courts, paddles, refreshments, and event content - or opt for exclusive event partnerships tailored to specific target audiences.

Expansion Plans and Future Tournaments

Following the successful New York launch, Curated Pickleball plans to expand its curated event series to additional cities and industries. Upcoming events will target professional groups such as law firms, accounting practices, venture capital companies, and startup accelerator communities.

"The blueprint is proven," Birk-Stachon said. "Future events will continue to follow the same structure - focused, active, and genuinely engaging - scaled to fit different professional audiences."

About Curated Pickleball

Curated Pickleball organizes professionally curated pickleball tournaments designed to foster genuine networking and collaboration among business professionals. By combining light athletic competition with social engagement, the company provides an innovative alternative to conventional corporate events. Curated Pickleball works with sponsors and clients to create customized, activity-driven experiences that promote authentic connection through play.