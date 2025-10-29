Zelensky On Attack On Kherson Hospital: This Was Deliberate Russian Strike Against Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"This morning, the Russian army struck a children's hospital in Kherson. They could not have been unaware of where they were striking. This was a deliberate Russian attack specifically against children, against medical personnel, against basic guarantees of life in the community. The hospital sustained heavy damage, and sadly, there are injured among both the staff and the children who were being treated there. The youngest wounded child is eight years old-the boy himself was wounded, as were his mother and brother. At the moment of the strike, about a hundred people were inside the hospital. And Russia is not even ashamed to consider such facilities as targets," Zelensky said.

He noted that Russia is now "the largest terrorist organization in the world, which is not only dragging out its terrorist war but also trying to do everything possible to ensure that no opportunity to end the war succeeds."

"Russia deliberately undermines every meaningful diplomatic effort, discredits those helping to protect life, and seeks to create new sources of destabilization in Europe to make it harder for Europeans to assist Ukraine," Zelensky added.

He recalled that this year, when significant American efforts were made to end the war, "the Russians have only increased the audacity and scale of their strikes."

"Nothing convinces Russia except pressure and strength. America's recent step was the right one-substantial sanctions against Russian oil companies. Such measures must continue-to rein in Russia's brazenness, deprive it of the means to prolong the war, and create a real motive for Moscow to end this war. Terrorists must be dealt with only as they deserve-with strength and just treatment," Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 29, at around 09:20, Russian forces opened artillery fire on a children's hospital in Kherson, where young patients, their parents, and medical staff were present at the time. According to preliminary information, nine people were injured, including four children and three medical workers.

