Experts Say Crawl Space Encapsulation Is Among The Top Home Upgrades In 2025

Experts reveal a popular home upgrade that's redefining comfort, energy efficiency, and property value for homeowners across the country.

Concord, North Carolina - October 29, 2025 - The crawl space encapsulation service market has surged to over $770 million in 2025 and is forecast to grow at roughly 9% CAGR through 2033, propelled by homeowner demand for energy efficiency, healthier indoor air, and reliable mold prevention. As interest accelerates, crawlspace encapsulation in Charlotte NC is increasingly recognized by buyers, inspectors, and appraisers as a smart, future-proof investment that enhances comfort and protects value.

Sedona Waterproofing, a specialist in crawl space solutions, has announced expanded appointment capacity to help homeowners capitalize on this momentum. With their crawl space encapsulation service, the company emphasizes moisture control, pest deterrence, and improved comfort as core outcomes of a properly sealed system. The team also offers basement waterproofing in Charlotte NC that ensure whole-home protection from the ground up.

"Encapsulation has become one of 2025's most popular, high-impact home upgrades because it solves problems at the source. By isolating the crawl space from outdoor humidity, installing a continuous vapor barrier, and right-sizing dehumidification, we stabilize subfloor moisture, protect framing, and measurably improve indoor air," says a spokesperson.

Studies show that in humid areas, homes with conditioned crawl spaces use about 15-18% less heating and cooling energy and have lower humidity. Sedona Waterproofing's all-in-one method also lines up any needed structural work when foundation repair in Charlotte NC is required to keep the results strong over the long term.

People are rethinking what a crawl space can do for a home. Health experts say it's best to keep indoor humidity at or below 50% to help stop mold. That simple target leads to fewer musty smells, steadier comfort, and less moisture damage over time. As one of the trusted Waterproofing contractors in Charlotte NC, Sedona Waterproofing stresses that results are best when everything works together: seal the crawl space, add drainage where it's needed, close up air leaks, and check the system regularly.

"From our project assessments, the big wins are durability and documented improvement in air quality. Homeowners come to us with cupping floors or high indoor humidity. After encapsulation and commissioning, we're seeing flat moisture readings, less odors, and a drop in HVAC runtimes. Those outcomes translate into real value for families now, and smoother appraisals when they sell later," the spokesperson said. For properties exhibiting subfloor issues or lingering dampness, Sedona can address the source with targeted crawl space repair Charlotte NC.

Sedona Waterproofing's team is licensed, bonded, and insured. With over 20 years of experience, they deliver proven crawl space, basement, and foundation solutions across the Charlotte area.

The company's teams perform diagnostics and crawl space mold remediation in Charlotte NC in alignment with moisture-control best practices. During the initial consultation, they guide homeowners on sequencing upgrades for maximum return on investment.

