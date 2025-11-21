403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti Amb.: UAE Celebration Of Bilateral Relations Reflects Deep Historic Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to the UAE Jamal Al-Ghunaim stated Friday UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan's call for Emirati society and institutions to mark a week-long celebration of Kuwaiti-Emirati ties, beginning January 29, represents a significant gesture reflecting the depth of relations between the two countries.
Al-Ghunaim told KUNA that the initiative highlights the longstanding and firmly rooted relations between Kuwait and the UAE and noted that the bonds shared by the two states extend over decades and are based on close historical, social, and cultural ties.
The ambassador expressed Kuwait's appreciation for the call issued by the Emirati President, describing it as a source of pride for Kuwait's leadership, government, and people, adding that such gestures are consistent with the UAE's supportive stances toward Kuwait throughout their shared history.
Al-Ghunaim referred to the UAE's positions during key moments, including its support during Kuwait's liberation, as examples of the strong relationship between the two countries.
He said the upcoming celebration week is expected to contribute to further advancing bilateral cooperation in various sectors.
Al-Ghunaim reaffirmed Kuwait's high regard for the initiative and expressed hope for continued progress in Kuwaiti-Emirati relations.
According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed described the UAE's relationship with Kuwait as one of fraternity, warmth, and kinship and that the celebration reflects the long-established fraternal bonds between the UAE and Kuwait and reaffirms the UAE leadership's commitment to reinforcing these ties. (end)
skm
Al-Ghunaim told KUNA that the initiative highlights the longstanding and firmly rooted relations between Kuwait and the UAE and noted that the bonds shared by the two states extend over decades and are based on close historical, social, and cultural ties.
The ambassador expressed Kuwait's appreciation for the call issued by the Emirati President, describing it as a source of pride for Kuwait's leadership, government, and people, adding that such gestures are consistent with the UAE's supportive stances toward Kuwait throughout their shared history.
Al-Ghunaim referred to the UAE's positions during key moments, including its support during Kuwait's liberation, as examples of the strong relationship between the two countries.
He said the upcoming celebration week is expected to contribute to further advancing bilateral cooperation in various sectors.
Al-Ghunaim reaffirmed Kuwait's high regard for the initiative and expressed hope for continued progress in Kuwaiti-Emirati relations.
According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed described the UAE's relationship with Kuwait as one of fraternity, warmth, and kinship and that the celebration reflects the long-established fraternal bonds between the UAE and Kuwait and reaffirms the UAE leadership's commitment to reinforcing these ties. (end)
skm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment