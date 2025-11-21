32-Yr-Old Assaulted In Srinagar's Noorbagh, Hospitalized
Srinagar- A 32-year-old man from Noorbagh area of Srinagar was hospitalized on Friday after sustaining multiple injuries in an alleged assault by some individuals, officials said.
An official said that the man was allegedly assaulted by some persons at Guzarbal Noorbagh area this afternoon, leaving him critically wounded.
He said the injured was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment, where his condition was stated to be critical, reported news agency KNO.ADVERTISEMENT
The injured was later identified as Showkat Ahmad Khan (32), son of Abdul Rashid Khan, a resident of Noorbagh, Srinagar.
