The Foreign Affairs Department Honours National Winners Of The 2025 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Essay Competition

The Foreign Affairs Department hosted the Prize and Certificate Ceremony for the 2025 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secondary School Essay Competition, celebrating the creativity and insight of young Seychellois writers.

This year's competition focused on the theme“How can innovation enhance SADC industrialisation and sustainable economic growth and development?”, encouraging students to reflect on the role of innovation in shaping the region's future.

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Ian Madeleine, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, along with the student participants and their families.

The top three national winners, all from Mt. Fleuri Secondary School, were:



Ms. Catherine Tang – First Place

Ms. Shantasha Elizabeth – Second Place Ms. Janelle Payet – Third Place

The three winners also represented Seychelles at the regional level of the SADC Secondary School Essay Competition, competing against students from across the Southern African region. Certificates of participation were also presented to other students in recognition of their valuable contributions.

In closing, the Foreign Affairs Department is encouraging more young people to take part in future SADC essay competitions, noting that“youth voices are essential to building the SADC we aspire to create.”

