Faclon Labs Appoints Industry 4.0 Leader Ash Mehra To Accelerate AI-Driven Transformation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Faclon Labs, a pioneer in industrial AI for manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Ash Mehra, a globally recognized Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO), to its senior leadership and advisory team. Ash will chair the Industry 4.0 International Council for Faclon Labs.

Mehra brings decades of experience leading digital transformation, data strategy, and operational excellence at global brands including Constellation Brands, Mondelēz International, and Chobani. Widely regarded as a catalyst for business-aligned innovation, Ash has been celebrated for building high-performing teams, implementing advanced analytics at scale, and delivering tangible results across manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and logistics.

A mechanical engineer from IIT Bombay, he is known for aligning technology with business outcomes, scaling advanced analytics, and building future-ready teams across manufacturing, CPG, and logistics.

The Industry 4.0 Innovation Council at Faclon Labs is an exclusive, invite-only group that brings together senior leaders and innovators from across manufacturing, operations, and technology. Under Ash Mehra's leadership as chair, the Council will foster collaboration on strategic research, pilot frameworks, and the advancement of ethical AI and automation in smart manufacturing. By connecting domain experts to hands-on pilots and market challenges, the group accelerates operational transformation and sets best practices for the entire industry.

He joins during a period of significant growth as Faclon expands its footprint into the US market, building on proven transformations with industry leaders including JSW group, Vedanta, and Grasim Industries, where the company has delivered measurable impact including 5x improvements in decision speed across cement, steel, pharmaceuticals, power generation, and consumer goods operations.

“Ash has a rare track record of turning bold digital strategies into measurable results,” said Apoorva Ruparel, Co-Founder, Faclon Labs USA.“His leadership will sharpen our mission to deliver operational intelligence and sustainable growth through AI-powered innovation.”

“With Ash Mehra leading our Industry 4.0 Innovation Council, we're bridging the gap between ambition and execution,” said Rishi Sharma, Co-Founder, Faclon Labs.“Ash's vision and hands-on leadership help industry ideas become plant-floor reality, empowering manufacturers to achieve what once seemed impossible.”

About Faclon Labs

Founded in 2021 in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in South Asia and the Middle East, Faclon Labs serves 180+ customers with a comprehensive Industrial AI platform. The company's 120+ professionals, including IIT graduates and industry veterans, bridge IT and OT with enterprise-grade security and scalability.

Faclon supports cloud, on-premise, and hybrid deployments to preserve data sovereignty while unlocking advanced AI. Its federated architecture enables distributed, multi-site operations with centralized orchestration.