Qatar Airways Holidays Launches Exclusive Travel Packages For FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025TM



Qatar Airways Holidays invites fans to experience another milestone tournament in the heart of the Middle East and North Africa Qatar Airways Holidays invites fans to experience another milestone tournament in the heart of the Middle East and North Africa

Qatar Airways Holidays, the leisure division of the national carrier of the State of Qatar, has announced the launch of its exclusive travel packages for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025TM, giving football fans from around the world the opportunity to experience the excitement of one of the region's most anticipated tournaments.

Following Qatar's successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023TM, the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025TM marks another milestone in the country's journey as the home of world-class football. The tournament will take place from 1-18 December 2025, bringing together 16 national teams from across the Arab world for a celebration of sport, culture, and unity.

Through these packages, Qatar Airways Holidays offers fans the convenience of customisable travel solutions, including return international flights with Qatar Airways, premium accommodation at 4- and 5-star hotels, and Category 1 or Category 2 match tickets for selected fixtures. Guests can tailor their experiences to cheer on their favourite teams, while enjoying warm hospitality, exciting local events and activities, and dedicated airport transfers. Additional information can be found at qatarairways/fifaarabcup25.

Privilege Club members can collect Avios and Qpoints on the flights and packages and have the option to save by booking with Cash + Avios.