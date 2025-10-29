403
BTC/USD Forex Signal 29/10: Loses Momentum (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 108,000. Add a stop-loss at 115,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 115,000. Add a stop-loss at 108,000.
Bitcoin and other coins will react mildly to the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decisions.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that Bitcoin bottomed at $103,574 earlier this month and then bounced back reaching a high of 116,300. It has remained below the Supertrend indicator on the daily chart.Bitcoin price has also dropped below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). It also movd slightly below the Major S&R pivot point of the Murrey Math Lines tool.Therefore, the coin will likely remain under pressure in the near term, potentially reaching a low of 108,000. On the positive side, it has formed a giant megaphone pattern, which may lead to more gains in the coming weeksReady to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
