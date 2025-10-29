403
AUD/USD Forex Signal 29/10: Bullish Breakout (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous AUD/USD signal on 22nd October was not triggered as none of the key support or resistance levels were reached that day's AUD/USD SignalsRisk 0.25%Trades may only be taken prior to 5pm Tokyo time Thursday.Short Trade Ideas
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6659, or $0.6696. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6609, $0.6589, or $0.6564. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
