India Sends First Air Shipment Of GI-Tagged Indi Lime & Puliyankudi Lime To UK: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has enabled the first-ever air shipment of GI-tagged Indi Lime from Karnataka and Puliyankudi Lime from Tamil Nadu to the United Kingdom.

In a post on X, Goyal wrote, "A major boost to our farmers! @APEDADOC facilitates the first-ever air shipment of GI-tagged Indi Lime from Karnataka & Puliyankudi Lime from Tamil Nadu to the United Kingdom.”

“This milestone will empower farmers, open fresh avenues & strengthen the presence of India's agri-products in global markets," he added.

Earlier this year, APEDA had facilitated the export of 3 metric tonnes (MT) of GI-tagged Swadeshi Indi Lime from Vijayapura, Karnataka, to the United Arab Emirates.

Goyal had noted that India's GI-certified products are gaining increasing recognition globally, unlocking new market opportunities for farmers and exporters.

The Geographical Indication (GI) tag is accorded to products with unique characteristics attributable to their region of origin, providing global recognition and protection.

The Swadeshi Indi Lime is valued for its strong aroma and distinctive taste, contributing to India's expanding portfolio of GI-tagged agricultural exports.

Beyond limes, recent exports of Gharwali apples and apricots from Kargil to markets in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar signal further momentum in India's efforts to promote region-specific produce internationally.

(KNN Bureau)